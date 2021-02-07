Treat Yourself To A Brand Spankin’ New Blow Dryer For A Salon Quality Blow Out

As a reminder to check on your blow dryer, we have rounded up a few of the latest & greatest for the sleekest, shiniest, & healthiest hair around.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are still using a blowdryer from 5-10 years ago, it may be time for an upgrade. Some significant changes have been made, technology has been enhanced and their chic appearance will make blowdrying your hair regularly something you may actually look forward to. Below we are featuring a few awesome blow dryers that are made especially to give salon-quality blowouts in the comfort of your own home. We have included both full-size and travel-friendly versions and most of our options utilize ionic technology to not only ensure an even blowdry but help the hair dry faster with less frizz. These dryers are also lightweight, have ergonomic handles for comfort, and are ideal for all hair types.

1. Trezoro Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

This professional salon hair dryer provides powerful airflow for a fast-drying experience. This dryer has a cutting edge built-in ionic system to help remove static and reduce frizz to ultimately make your hair the softest and smoothest. This dryer also comes with a detachable rear filter for easy cleaning, two professional concentrator nozzles, and comes in a chic black and rose gold color that will look elegant in any bathroom. $50, amazon.com

2. Karrong 1800W Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

This ultra high-end blowdryer look-a-like is very powerful with high speed and torque that allows you to dry hair quickly and efficiently. By using negative ion technology, this dryer will reduce frizz, enhance shine, and keeps a constant temperature to ensure the healthiest hair. This hair dryer is also lightweight, easy to carry, and is perfect for home, travel, or professional use. $43, amazon.com

3. REVLON 1875W The Essential Compact Hair Dryer

If you are in the market for a less expensive version, this essential dryer is a great option. Compact and lightweight, this blow dryer is ideal for travel and home and has two heat and speed settings for drying and styling flexibility. A cool shot button helps to set the hair for long-lasting results and a removable end cap helps ensure easy cleaning and maintenance. $11, amazon.com

4. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

This is another intensely powerful dryer option that combines power, speed, and design for an effective and fast blowout. This dryer is lightweight, has ergonomic handling for less hand fatigue, and features nano titanium ionic technology for a speedy blowout with less frizz. This dryer also features six heat and speed settings and everyone’s favorite cool shot button to lock in your style for all-day wear. $80, amazon.com

5. Conair 1875W Pro Hair Dryer

This full-size hairdryer is another great option featuring tourmaline ceramic technology. In addition, frizz-fighting conditioning ions provide less damage, more shine and both combined create a uniform dryer that protects the hair from damage. Ideal for all hair types, this dryer offers three heat and two-speed settings that can easily create all sorts of combinations to match specific hair texture or length or to create the desired styling goal. And, let’s not forget its chic chrome and black colors with a smattering of glitter that will look great displayed in any bathroom. $26, amazon.com