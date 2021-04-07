These Top-Selling Exfoliating Pads Have Over 1,000 Reviews & Will Brighten Your Complexion For Spring

Now that spring is here, it’s time to take care of your skin & these best-selling Bliss Exfoliating Pads are the perfect way to brighten your complexion!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The winter was seriously harsh on our skin and if you feel that your face looks and feels dull, have no fear because these Bliss That’s Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads are currently on sale for less than $20. They’re super simple to use and they exfoliate your skin, revealing a smooth and glowing complexion. The disposable pads come in a pack of 15 and have over 1,500 positive reviews.

Why spend money on a facial when you can get the same results at home? These wipes release glycolic acid overnight which helps target signs of aging including fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration. Formulated with alpha hydroxy acid to get rid of dead skin cells while moisturizing the skin, these pads work while you sleep so you wake up with smooth, radiant skin. Before bed, simply wipe the pad over dry skin, wait and let it sit, then apply your favorite moisturizer. Once you’re done, throw away the wipe and go to sleep – voila!

There’s a reason why over 1,000 people gave these wipes positive reviews and it’s because they seriously work. One happy customer gushed, “I love this product I have bad eczema and I get patches on the sides of my nose and that are flakey and painful after only three days of using this they are gone. My skin looks brighter and clearer. For the price you can’t go wrong.” Another shopper raved, “Literally THE BEST cosmetic product for the money! I’ve used these pads for the past 60+ days, and the results are amazing. I just turned 50 last year, and I never really paid much attention to caring for my skin properly. I finally got into some anti-aging products and found this gem. I’m African-American, and although I got a lot of compliments on my skin and how young I look, I still had discoloration on both sides of my face, upper jawline to be exact. After continued use of this “peel,” I’ve noticed a more even color/tone to my face. I literally look a good 10 years younger. A makeup specialist at Sephora even commented that I had amazing skin! So thrilled. Highly recommend for women of color with hyperpigmentation.”