This $30 Belted Jumpsuit That 3k Customers Say ‘Fits Perfectly’ Is The Perfect Spring Outfit

Spring is officially here & to get you prepared for the new season we have the perfect belted jumpsuit that customers say ‘fits perfectly.’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than spring because we finally get to wear super cute outfits without baggy coats and luckily, just in time for the new season, we found the most perfect belted jumpsuit. The Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Pant Jumpsuit is currently 15% off the retail price of $34.95, so it can be all yours for just $29.70, saving you $5.25. The jumpsuit is available in seven different neutral colors and has over 3,700 positive reviews. You have to act fast if you want to score this amazing deal because the sale won’t last forever.

The jumpsuit features loose, billowy sleeves and a cinched-in waist that is fastened with a belt. The one-piece is super flattering and the bodice is a bit baggy so you don’t feel constricted. The best part is the flowy, wide-leg pants that would look amazing dressed up with a pair of heels or wedges or dressed down with a pair of sandals or sneakers. There’s a reason why over 3,700 people gave this jumpsuit positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely love it.

One happy customer gushed, “This jumpsuit looks polished and professional – a little dressy but not over the top. It fits me perfectly at the waist, and the bust, which is drapey, is very forgiving for a large bust. It’s a little long on me but works fine with a pair of heels. The material is a light-to-medium weight, and the color is a nice deep black. I usually wear a medium 30% of the time and a large 70% of the time, and I ordered a large. I’m 5’3″, 145 lb, with a 36D bust. Other than a little bit more length than strictly needed, the large fit me perfectly.”