Give Your Lashes A Permanent Lift At Home With This $26 Perm Kit That Has Over 2,000 Reviews

If you haven’t been able to get to a salon, you’re in luck because this at-home lash lift kit gives you gorgeous lashes for just $26!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This past year has been extremely stressful and has stopped us from doing many things we used to enjoy doing, one of them is going to the beauty salon. If you’ve been wanting to give yourself a makeover and can’t get to the salon, have no fear, because the EssyNaturals Eyelash Perm Kit gives you a salon-quality lash lift in the comfort of your own home, plus, it costs just $25.99.

Lash lifts can cost upwards of $100 when you get them done at a salon, which is why this kit is perfect. Not only is it a quarter of the price, but it also has over 2,000 positive reviews. The kit is safe and gentle on skin, plus, after using it, your lashes will stay lifted and permed for one whole month. Included in the kit are seven different products to help you achieve the look of your dreams. It comes with detailed instructions on how to use it, plus, you can use it over again after your first application – what more could you ask for?

There’s a reason why over 2,000 people gave this kit positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “Great product. Non irritation and worked great !! Makes eyelashes look beautiful, bigger and lashes are naturally curly. Definitely worth a try for those who are looking for longer lashes that are natural. I have thin straight lashes that will never hold a curl. I used a generous amount, and focused on the root of the hair. I used the glue that came with the kit. I did not struggle to take the pad off of my lid, but I did struggle a little trying to get the glue residue off of my lashes. I used a little vasaline to help take the rest of the glue off, and that worked great. Overall, I really liked the kit. It’s relatively easy to use and it definitely works if you use it correctly. I would recommend the kit.”