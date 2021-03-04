The Apple Watch Is Currently On Sale At It’s Lowest Price & You Can Shop It Here Under $450
Forget running — it’s time to sprint! The new Apple Watch Series 6 is currently on sale at its lowest price ever & you don’t want to pass up this rare, low price!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon secretly just put the brand new Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for its lowest price ever – just $429.98 (originally $499) and you have to act fast if you want to score this amazing deal. The watch is 14% off so you save a whopping $69.02. The watch is available in 11 different colored bands and straps, plus, you can either choose from the GPS option or the GPS + Cellular plan. Regardless of what you choose, you have to act fast because this deal definitely won’t last long!
Get the Apple Watch Series 6 right here for $429.98.
If you’ve been on the hunt for an Apple Watch, or you’ve been waiting for the best deal to come around, we’re here to tell you — the time is NOW! The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in a variety of bands ranging from stylish to sporty and if you decide to purchase this particular Apple product (and why wouldn’t you?), here’s what you’ll find in the box: case, band (either S/M or M/L length), and a 1m magnetic charging cable.
The Series 6 includes a GPS, retina display, an S6 chip, emergency SOS, and watchOS with activity trends, cycle tracking, blood oxygen measurements, a heart rhythm tracker, and more health innovations. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 6 stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks, and it’s swim-proof! Not only does the Series 6 allow for easy, on-the-go calling and texting, but it helps to improve your overall health. The Apple Watch Series 6 includes an optical heart sensor and fitness tracker that reads calories, mileage, and more. So, what’re you waiting for?