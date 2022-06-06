It’s Worth The Hype: This $7 Beauty Product Calms Down Angry Sunburns In Less Than A Day

Image Credit: photoduets/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes we forget to reapply SPF and end up with some uncomfortable burns. They can become itchy and even peel and blister. Sunburns are never fun, but luckily we’ve found a product that can help soothe your damaged skin.

Burt’s Bees After Sun Soother – Buy it on Amazon

You don’t have to suffer through sunburns anymore thanks to the Burt’s Bees After Sun Soother. It’s filled with high-quality, natural ingredients that can help ease your pain while making the healing process a little smoother — for just $7.

Two of the ingredients highlighted in the Burt’s Bees After Sun Soother are coconut oil and aloe vera. These two hydrating ingredients penetrate deep into the skin to provide natural moisture without a greasy feel. Aloe vera is an age-old trick for soothing sunburn, so that will ease the burn while the coconut oil can provide hydration to dry, peeling skin.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

It also includes antibacterial and anti-inflammatory jojoba oil and vitamin-rich shea butter. With added antioxidants, this post-sun cream will leave your skin feeling refreshed and calm after each use.

Burt’s Bees is a high-quality brand with a reputation for products that contain natural, responsibly sourced, CarbonNeutral Certified ingredients. This product is no exception to that standard. It’s made without parabens, phthalates and petroleum all of which are harmful ingredients that should be avoided.

Amazon shoppers are also loving this product and the before and after photos speak for themselves:

“I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable. I applied this 4 times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. (…) I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same.”

We know you’re on top of your daily SPF use, but sometimes burns still happen. Now you can be prepared to calm those painful burns with Burt’s Bees After Sun Soother. Get yours on Amazon for $7 today, just in time for pool and beach season.