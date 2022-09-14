This $14 Budget-Friendly Detangler Is Great For All Hair Types

Image Credit: fotoduets/Adobe

Managing coarse or color-treated hair requires work. If you’re not using the right products, hair care can be incredibly frustrating. Some days, it’s just easier to throw your hair up in a ponytail or bun to avoid styling it.

Paul Mitchell The Detangler, Original Conditioner: $14.50 – Buy it on Amazon

If you’ve ever dyed or bleached your hair, you’ve probably experienced the dry, brittle aftermath. For just $14, this Paul Mitchell hair detangler will soften and moisturize your hair, so you’ll never have to leave the house without soft and tangle-free locks.

Paul Mitchell is a leading and trusted brand in the haircare industry that is known to deliver amazing results. This $14 liquid hair detangler is free of gluten and parabens, so you don’t have to risk any further damage to your hair. The super rich, creamy liquid formula is soft to the touch and will get your hair feeling just the same. To use, simply lather the product in your hands, apply it to wet or damp hair, and style however you want. You’ll be looking and feeling great in no time.

This easy-to-apply detangling cream is safe for coarse and color-treated hair. With this quick conditioning product, you’ll be on your way to easier and healthier hair styling. Don’t just take our word for it. Read what this verified 5-star Amazon reviewer thinks about their purchase:

“I have to say, I was very impressed with this detangler/conditioner. It’s so moisturizing, but not heavy or waxy feeling. It smells very clean and makes running your fingers through your wet hair really easy.”

For just $14, you can get your hair to be silkier and softer than ever before. This Paul Mitchell detangling cream is available on Amazon. Hurry and get yours before this deal runs out!