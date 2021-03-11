If Your Back & Feet Hurt, These Viral TikTok Acupuncture Sandals Will Relieve Pain For Just $30

Another day, another viral TikTok must-have! But truly, these acupuncture sandals are incredible for sore backs & achy feet! Shop them here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If it goes viral on TikTok, then it must be good! In the latest popular craze on the video app, these acupuncture sandals that can help your sore back and massage out your achy feet are selling like wildfire! With over 6,000 positive ratings on Amazon, the exact viral sandal, the BYRIVER Reflexology Foot Massager Tools Acupressure Massage Slippers appear to be an absolute hit for all of your comfort needs. The best part is that they can be yours for just $26.99!

Buy the BYRIVER Reflexology Foot Massager Tools Acupressure Massage Slippers here for $26.99!

So, how exactly do these acupuncture sandals work? Using reflexology, an old form of Chinese medicine, the acupressure sandals are designed according to the maps of footpoints. Applying pressure to these foot acupoint offers a range of health benefits, and can help relieve aches and pains such as headache, migraine, neck pain, backache, neuropathy. So, these acupuncture sandals go way beyond working out the pains in your feet. However, they do also relax tense feet, reduce stress & anxiety, help with plantar fasciitis, flat feet, arthritis, and improve blood circulation, sleep quality, nerve sensitivity. That is a ton of benefits for your overall health!

The manufacturers do warn that in the first few weeks of wearing these sandals, you may feel slight discomfort and pain, generally because of foot tension or you’ve never tried a similar product before. If you find yourself in that situation, they suggest adding socks and advise that the pain will subside in 1 to 2 weeks after wear.

These acupuncture sandals are perfect for people who are on their feet all day, elderly folks who want to improve mobility and athletes who need deep tissue relaxation. Football star Tom Brady even just revealed on TikTok that he starts his morning by rolling out the bottom of his feet to release tension!

The reviews for the BYRIVER Reflexology Foot Massager Tools Acupressure Massage Slippers are raving! One five-star rater wrote, “I had done a lot of research on these before I purchased them. When I received them I put them on for 15 minutes and wore them around the house while I did my household chores. I did wear socks with them. The last 5 minutes were a bit painful but I kept them on, just have to get used to them I am sure. The first night I slept better then I have slept in a really long time. I woke up with no knee pain or sciatica and back pain. I could actually get up from a setting position without struggling. I am 71 years old and my knees and back have been giving me a fit for a really long time. My husband was so impressed that he asked me to order him a pair. I truly believe in the health benefits that these offer and all without drugs and/or surgery. I will continue to wear them for the recommended 15 minutes per day. I can’t say enough positive things about these slippers, have already recommended them to my family and friends.”

Another shared, “I suffer from Plantar fasciitis and have tried creams, night splints, socks shots anything you could think of. I came across these slippers looking for more solutions so I decided to give them a try. I have to be honest they HURT like crazy when they on, but when you take them off it’s a relief and am not talking about from wearing the shoe but from the Plantar fasciitis. I have been using them for 2 days so let’s see how they work after a few weeks. They are good in my book. Wear it with a thick sock until you have used them for a while that helps with the pokey feeling.”