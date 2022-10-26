5 Beauty Deals At The Top Of Our Wish List

Image Credit: Drobot Dean/Adobe

Essential and affordable beauty is a combination you just can’t beat. Lucky for us, Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide is stacked with big savings on all things beauty and self-care. From hair-care products to long-lasting lipstick, Amazon has got it all for so much less. Stock up on these five must-have items and bring in the holiday with cheer. Or just beat the rush and score big for the beauty lover in your life.

Since it works for all unique hair goals, this tool is the perfect gift for any and every beauty lover. (Source: Amazon)

Get the hair of your dreams without the trip to the salon. The L’ange airflow hair styler is making shoppers’ ultimate hair goals a reality. Thanks to this affordable and simple tool, you can style your hair to perfection with ease. This styler curls and sets hair in just one step, using reliable technology.

Not only does this tool set hair on contact with the cooling fan, but the built-in clip makes it easy to secure your hair during styling. The titanium plates work perfectly for any desired style including curls, waves, straight hair, and bangs. Say goodbye to using a bunch of products to secure your look. You can get this trending styler for 25% off right now, bringing the price to just $89.00.



Simply shake and swipe this lustrous shade on your lips for an instant beauty upgrade. (Source: Amazon)

Upgrade your look with a statement lip. The Maybelline super stay lipstick lives up to it’s name, providing a long-lasting pigmented color that lasts for up to 16 hours. Thanks to the color lock formula, your lips will be defined without any smudging.

Choose from 10 high-impact shades, featuring poppy brights to saturated red tones and perfect neutrals. This lipstick even has a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients. So not only will you look good, you’ll feel good about using this product too. On sale for just $9, this lipstick is the ultimate stocking stuffer.



Add definition and a touch of warmth to your makeup routine with this popular bronzer. (Source: Amazon)

Wishing for the perfect finish to your makeup this season? The L’Oreal infallible bronzer is exactly that. Waterproof, heatproof, and sweatproof — this bronzer is here to save the day. Get ready for an instant sun-kissed look in every season. Whether you’re contouring or adding a tint of warmth to your look, it gives the soft, matte finish every makeup look needs.

This product isn’t just trending on Amazon, it’s also gone TikTok viral, so be sure to add it to your cart before it’s gone. Get yours for 20% off and save an additional $0.80 with the checkout coupon.



Not only is this palette essential, but it’s also an absolute steal at this unbeatable price. (Source: Amazon)

Get the smokey eye of your dreams with the NYX ultimate shadow palette. Pro-level and packed with 16 pigmented eyeshadows — you may want to snag this perfect gift for yourself too.

This eye shadow palette has over 22,000 five-star ratings, with customers calling it their “go-to palette for work” because it’s “very pigmented” and “vibrant”. Shoppers even say it’s perfect for all makeup levels from beginner to pro. Secure these 16 shadow shades for just $11.99 while it’s on sale.



Repair, strengthen, and protect your locks with this five-piece hair-care collection. (Source: Amazon)

Olaplex is the perfect treat this holiday season and Amazon has it for less. The Olaplex hair kit is just what your hair needs. It jump-starts hair repair deep within the strand while strengthening and protecting hair structure. Get a healthy hair appearance and texture with a gorgeous shine.

Restore your hair back to health fast and for so much less with this beauty deal. This essentials kit is also a great item to start with if you’ve wanted to try Olaplex. Add it to your wishlist and snag it for just $25.

Upgrade Your Beauty Collection This Holiday Season

There’s nothing better than essential and affordable beauty. Thanks to Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide, you can stock up on all the must-have beauty items for less. Get a head start and beat the crowd by securing these awesome deals for yourself or the beauty lover in your life. Hurry though, these deals won’t last long.