Did You Know Amazon Is Having A Massive Beauty Sale Right Now? Shop All The Best Deals Here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It looks like Christmas came early. If you haven’t heard, Amazon is currently hosting a Holiday Beauty Haul event, featuring thousands of deals on everything from Allure ‘Best of Beauty’ winners to the year’s top trending beauty products. With deals like these, you can get all your holiday shopping done early (while also grabbing a treat or two for yourself).
Head over to Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul landing page to see all the deals for yourself, or check out our list to see our top picks. While this sale is live until November 6th, the best deals are expected to sell out quickly — so don’t wait around to start crossing off the items on your wishlist.
Makeup:
- Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Liquid Lipcolor
- NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray
- NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
- Maybelline Super Stay Liquid Concealer
- Revlon Colorstay Pencil Eyeliner
- Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss
- Real Techniques Ultimate Makeup Sponge Trio
- Covergirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm
Skincare:
- Revlon Oil-Absorbing Face Roller
- Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum
- Aquaphor Healing Ointment – Variety Pack
- The Body Shop Body Butter
- The Original MakeUp Eraser
- The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Line
- The Face Shop Real Nature Face Mask Bundle
- MELE Sunscreen Oil For UV Protection
Haircare
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer, Hair Dryer, and Hot Air Brush
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
- The Original Detangling Wet Brush
- The Body Shop Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo
- SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Conditioner
- L’Oreal Paris Dream Lengths Dry Shampoo
- InfinitiPro by Conair Cool Air Curler
- Bed Head Urban Antidotes Shampoo and Conditioner
- OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask