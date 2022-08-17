Here’s How To Get Flawless, Beachy Waves Year Round

Image Credit: Photosebia / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time again. The season is winding down and we’re getting ready to make the transition to fall. Even though summer isn’t forever, summer hair can be. There’s something about beachy, summer waves any time of year, that just makes for a cute, effortless look. Here’s the perfect product to get fun, beachy waves anytime you want (beach not included).

The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand is the gadget we’ve been looking for. This fast-heating curling iron can help you achieve the look you want in minutes. We’ve got all the details on this under $30 curling iron.

The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand works on all hair types, from long, lush looks, to short, chic cuts. The three-barrel curling iron uses heated ceramic plates that produce negatively charged ions, which creates the soft, shiny waves you’re after. No matter if your hair is thick or on the thinner side, it works to create freeze-free waves fast. The three barrels work way faster than the single barrel ones, meaning you can get this effortless look in just minutes.

The curling iron heats up fast, going from 0 to up to 410 degrees F in 60 seconds. Choose the temperature that works best for your hair and get going. This is just another way this curling iron cuts time while you’re getting ready.

It also comes equipped with an LCD display to quickly and clearly tell you the temperature, so there’s no guesswork involved. The cord is 360 degree rotatable and tangle-free, so you can style your hair while moving around and multitasking with no worries (we know you’re busy). Hold the curling iron comfortably and safely thanks to the non-slip handle and insulated barrel.

Get the beach waves you want, with no beach needed. Make this under $30 curling iron yours now so you can create this effortless look whenever you want. With all of these product perks, the Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand is more than worth it.