‘Barbiecore’ Is Making This Hue The Official Color Of The Season

Is pink the new black? According to “Barbiecore,” the answer is yes. There’s a lot of buzz around the pop of color this season, thanks to the new live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Though it isn’t set to come out until 2023, hot pink is everywhere. From clothes to makeup and even home decor, the pink aesthetic has taken over, and it’s the new unofficial uniform of the season. Just check out this TikTok.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Lizzo are taking advantage of the trendy shade. Amazon is keeping up too, and they just dropped the hottest hot pink dress of the season. The R.Vivimos Flowy Midi Dress is serving us Barbie dreams and it’s super affordable. You can scoop up this bright and bubbly dress for as low as $31.

Pop out all summer long in this Barbie vacation dress. We’re sure you’ll feel like the center of attention in this Amazon midi. But the vibrant pink isn’t the only feature that makes this dress a must-have. It’s also long, flowy and flattering. This dress is comfortable and perfect for the summer season. Made of breathable cotton and rayon, you’re sure to feel cool in the summer sun when you don this flowing garment. Not only will you look your best, but you’ll feel it too.

The Barbiecore pink is our favorite feature of this dress. But we also love the deep v neck, the removable tie front and the elasticized waist. This deep neckline helps show just the right amount of skin, and the tie straps add another super girly aspect to this dress. Feel feminine and fun whether you tie it in a simple knot, a youthful bow or even wear the dress without it. Thanks to the elasticized waist, you can move freely. Comfort and style combine to give you the best of both worlds in this essential Amazon midi.

This wrap style design is so trendy right now, and paired with the flutter short sleeves, you’re sure to be the star of the show. The fluttery and flowy design even takes us back to Beyonce’s Lemonade days, but pink edition. Feel as easy and breezy as you look, thanks to the lightweight and soft high-quality materials.

Whether you’re going on vacation, heading out for a date or just out and about, this dress is ideal. While it’s perfect for the summer season, it’s also great for transitional weather. And if pink isn’t your thing, no worries. You can still channel a head turning look with other fun colors. This Amazon dress comes in 28 different colors and patterns, featuring black, orange and sky blue.

According to TikTok, this Barbiecore trend is here to stay. Thankfully, Amazon has the ultimate hot pink dress waiting for you. Stay on trend and shop this R.Vivimos Midi for this affordable price before it’s gone.