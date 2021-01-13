This Smart Watch Has Just As Many Reviews As The Apple Watch & It’s Less Than Half The Price

The new year is here & if you’re trying to get your fitness goals back on track then this smart watch is the perfect option & it’s less than half the price of an Apple Watch!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the new year is here, it’s time to get our lives together and put 2020 behind us. If one of your new year’s resolutions is to get fit, then you’re in luck because the LETSCOM Smart Watch Fitness Tracker is currently on sale at Amazon for an amazing price. The watch is 15% off the retail price of $35.99, so it can be all yours for just $30.59, saving you $5.40. Even better, over 13,700 people gave this watch positive reviews!

Get the LETSCOM Smart Watch Fitness Tracker here for $30.59.

The watch comes in seven different colors, so there’s something for everyone, plus, it has a large display screen measuring 1.3-inches. The screen is an LCD color touch screen that has four different displays that are customizable. You can track just about everything with this watch including your heart rate, sleep, distance, steps, calories burned, active minutes, fitness targets, and more. As if that wasn’t enough, you can control your music and phone calls, plus, the battery takes 2.5 hours to charge and can be used for 10 full days. You can’t go wrong with this device which looks exactly like an Apple Watch and is less than a quarter of the price.

There’s a reason why over 13,700 people gave this watch positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “This smart watch is wonderful! Great price and a good product. The size is perfect. I can see everything without feeling like it’s too big on my wrist. The product comes with the watch already connected to a band (although it is removable), a charger and a user manual. The charger is magnetic which I LOVE. It makes charging so simple. You can also see the percentage while charging and while using the watch. The user manual was very helpful. I read through it quickly before using the watch and found that the features were simple to use and find. I haven’t had to review the manual as the watch is well designed. The watch syncs to an app where you can adjust your activity settings and preferences. This watch has not disappointed. It was exactly what I was looking for at a reasonable price.”