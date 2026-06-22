Who Is Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend? Meet Emily Tanner

Image Credit: PGA TOUR

Wyndham Clark is back in the spotlight after capturing his second U.S. Open title, and fans are just as curious about the woman celebrating alongside him. Following Clark’s dramatic victory at Shinnecock Hills in June 2026, his girlfriend, Emily Tanner, joined him on the 18th green for an emotional embrace and kiss as he celebrated one of the biggest wins of his career.

The couple have become one of golf’s most talked-about pairings since going public with their relationship at the 2026 Masters Tournament, where Tanner served as Clark’s caddie during the Par 3 Contest. Since then, she has been a regular presence at tournaments, cheering him on through major championship appearances and victories.

While Clark tends to keep his personal life private, Tanner has drawn attention in her own right as a model, entrepreneur and social media personality. Learn more about Clark’s girlfriend and the golfer’s dating history below.

Is Wyndham Clark Married?

No, Clark is not married. The two-time U.S. Open champion is currently dating Tanner.

Before dating Tanner, Clark was in a long-term relationship with Alicia Bogdanski, a former college golfer and real estate professional. Bogdanski frequently supported Clark throughout the early years of his PGA Tour career and was by his side when he captured his first major championship at the 2023 U.S. Open. The pair later split, and Clark went public with Tanner in 2026.

Who Is Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend?

Clark’s girlfriend is Emily Tanner, a model, influencer and entrepreneur based in Los Angeles.

Originally from Michigan, Tanner graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in public health before building a career in social media and marketing. She is the co-founder of Over Social Agency, an influencer marketing company, and has amassed a large following online.

How Long Have Wyndham Clark & Emily Tanner Been Together?

It’s unclear exactly when Clark and Tanner began dating, but their relationship appears to have started in late 2025 or early 2026. Tanner first hinted at their romance on social media in March 2026 before the couple officially went public at the Masters in April.

Since then, Tanner has become a regular presence at Clark’s tournaments. The golfer has even referred to her as his “good luck charm,” and she was there to celebrate both his CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory and his second U.S. Open title in June 2026.