WrestleMania 41 Start Time: When Does it Begin?

WrestleMania 41 is approaching fast, and WWE fans need to know how and when they can watch the upcoming two-day event. Luckily, it takes place on a weekend, so most people will be able to watch it as long as the start time remains the same. After all, who would want to miss John Cena‘s final WrestleMania showdown since he’s retiring at the end of this year?

John called his retirement a acknowledgement and acceptance “that you’re closing a chapter and opening another one,” in a March 2025 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“It’s closing a chapter, continuing to be curious and finding that second mountain to climb,” John said, adding about WrestleMania 41, “My only reply to that is: I hope you enjoy watching the show that’s coming up.’

Below, get all the details about the upcoming wrestling event.

When Is WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 will be on April 19 and April 20, 2025.

Who Is Fighting in WrestleMania 41?

The following list shows who is participating in WrestleMania 41:

April 19:

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Women’s Championship : Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

WWE United States Championship : LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE World Tag Team Championships : The War Raiders vs. The New Day

: The War Raiders vs. The New Day WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso

April 20:

Undisputed WWE Championship : Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Championship : Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio Sin City Street Fight : Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships : Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

WrestleMania 41 Start Time

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on both April 19 and April 20.

How to Watch WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 will stream on Peacock for viewers in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.

Where Is WrestleMania 41?

The event is set to take place at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium, which is located near Las Vegas.