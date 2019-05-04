32 Wildest & Wackiest Met Gala Looks Of All-Time: Madonna, Rihanna & More

ANYTHING goes when it comes to fashion at the Met Gala, which means some stars have shown up in pretty outrageous outfits over the years! We rounded up the craziest of all right here.

Fashion is front and center at the Met Gala, and with celebrities going all out to fit the respective theme of the event year after year, there’s always some pretty wild outfits on the red carpet! Rihanna is basically the Met Gala QUEEN and gets our attention every year at the event, but since she always makes a point to be super on-theme, she’s definitely worn some crazy looks in the past. One of the wackiest was in 2017, when she showed up dressed for the Commes des Garcon theme in a frock shaped like a massive bouquet of flowers!

Of course, one of the most buzzed-about Met Gala looks of all time was Kim Kardashian’s in 2013. It was her very first Met Gala, and she was super pregnant with her first daughter, North West. Her baby bump was massive and she covered it with a floral frock that was compared to upholstery by haters on social media. Sadly, Kim was majorly mocked for this outfit, and looking back, she’s even able to make fun of herself for it — she even re-wore the gown on Halloween in 2015, while she was pregnant with Saint West!

Let’s also talk about Katy Perry’s outfit at the Met Gala in 2017. She wore a ruffled red dress which also featured fabric that wrapped around her entire face and led into a sheer cape down her back. The whole thing was pretty bizarre, but Katy rocked it with confidence!

There are others where these wild and wacky looks came from, too! Click through the gallery above to see Madonna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Kristen Stewart and more in the most outrageous Met Gala looks of all-time!