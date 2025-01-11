Wordle Answer Today — January 11: See Hints & Solution

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The famous New York Times word game, “Wordle,” has become a global addiction. All players have six tries to guess the five-letter answer for each day’s “Wordle” in the games section of the publication. So, what was today’s Wordle answer?

See the hints for the January 11, 2025, Wordle and the answer by scrolling all the way down below.

What Is Today’s Wordle Hint?

The Wordle hint for January 11, 2025, is: A word for a dull, grimy appearance, often used to describe something that’s less than fresh or clean.

What Letter Does Today’s Wordle Start With?

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter D.

Are There Any Repeated Letters in Today’s Wordle?

There are no repeated letters.

Who Invented Wordle?

Software engineer and artist Josh Wardle created Wordle during the COVID-19 lockdowns with his partner Palak Shah. He studied media arts at Royal Holloway, University of London, then earned a Master of Fine Arts in Digital Art. Josh worked at Reddit and Pinterest before Wordle became a global sensation.

The game’s title is a play on Josh’s last name. According to The Verge, Josh revealed he had originally considered calling the game “Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz.”

“This is true: I was going to call ‘Wordle,’ Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz,” he previously shared during an on-stage presentation. “Had I called the game Mr. Bugs, I like to think it would not have been successful.”

While developing the prototype for Wordle, Josh only showed it to close friends and family.

“I was trying to do something that was authentic to me. I was trying to build something for someone that I loved,” Josh previously explained, according to The Verge. “It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

Josh advised other innovators to follow their own paths and avoid replicating an invention like his.

“Don’t try to make ‘Wordle.’ Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you,” he suggested. “And then everything else will follow from that.”

What Is the Wordle Answer for January 11?

The answer for Saturday’s Wordle is DINGY.

A new Wordle is available every day, so check back tomorrow for more help on your next challenge!