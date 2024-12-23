Wordle Answer Today — December 23: See Hints & Solution

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

You may have struggled to figure out the answer to the December 23, 2024, “Wordle” from The New York Times. Luckily, we’ve got a few hints and the answer to today’s puzzle!

Thanks to “Wordle” inventor, Josh Wardle, we have the most addicting and educational game to play every day. The software engineer spoke at a presentation in 2024 to discuss his career as a game creator. Josh also explained why he chose to sell his innovation to The New York Times.

“It was a very clear decision for me to make to sell the game,” Josh said, according to The Verge. “It was obvious due to the success of ‘Wordle’ that I could make my life if I wanted to. But there are a bunch of things that I wouldn’t enjoy about running a games business. And it just felt so clear to me that that wasn’t something I wanted any part of.”

Josh also recalled how he created “Wordle,” which began as a prototype in 2013 and developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was “trying to do something that was authentic to [him],” and that he wanted to “build something for someone that [he] loved. It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

As for his advice to other creators, Josh suggested, “Don’t try to make ‘Wordle.’ Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you. And then everything else will follow from that.”

To find out the answer for today’s “Wordle,” read on!

Hints for Today’s Wordle

Below are hints for the December 23 “Wordle:”

Synonyms for the term include “steam room,” “washroom” and “bathhouse.”

The first letter of the “Wordle” is “S.”

How to Play Wordle

Anyone can play “Wordle” by visiting The New York Times‘ website and following the link to the game. Players have six attempts to guess the five-letter term.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer for the December 23, 2024, “Wordle” is “sauna.” A sauna is a room or location for people to lounge in during wet heat sessions. Normally, saunas as used for relaxation.

Sometimes, the word “sauna” can be used to describe a hot place, even if it’s not actually a sauna.