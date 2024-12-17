Wordle Answer Today — December 17: See Wordle Hints & Solution

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The popular New York Times game “Wordle” is played around the world! As players know, they have a handful of attempts to guess the five-letter term.

Did today’s “Wordle” stump you? We’ve got the answer for the December 17, 2024, word, but first, let’s start with the hints!

December 17, 2024, Wordle Hints

The following are hints for the December 17, 2024, “Wordle:”

Synonyms of this word include to frown, to glower or to grimace.

The “Wordle” for today rhymes with the word “vowel.”

The word “owl” is in the term.

How to Play Wordle

You can play the game by following this link, and entering a five-letter word. You have six tries to guess the term.

Who Invented Wordle?

Josh Wardle, a software engineer and artist, is the mastermind behind “Wordle.” Wardle started working on the prototype years ago, but he and his partner, Palak Shah, developed the game during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Josh studied media arts at Royal Holloway, University of London. He went on to obtain a Master of Fine Arts in Digital Art at the University of Oregon. After attending university, Josh worked at Reddit and Pinterest.

While speaking at a presentation in mid-2024, Josh explained how he developed “Wordle.”

“I was trying to do something that was authentic to me,” he said, according to The Verge. “I was trying to build something for someone that I loved. It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

The New York Times bought “Wordle,” which Josh knew was the right move for him. During his presentation, Josh pointed out that he didn’t “want to run a games business.”

“It was a very clear decision for me to make to sell the game,” he explained. “It was obvious due to the success of ‘Wordle’ that I could make my life if I wanted to. But there are a bunch of things that I wouldn’t enjoy about running a games business. And it just felt so clear to me that that wasn’t something I wanted any part of.”

December 17, 2024, Wordle Answer

The word for today is “Scowl.” According to Merriam-Webster, the term means “to contract the brow in an expression of displeasure” when used as a verb or a “facial expression of displeasure” when used as a noun.