Wordle Answer Today — February 6: See Hints & Solution

The popular word game “Wordle” from The New York Times has taken the world by storm. Every day, players have six attempts to guess the five-letter word of the day. So, what’s today’s Wordle answer?

Find hints for the February 6, 2025, Wordle and the solution by scrolling down below!

What Is Today’s Wordle Hint?

The Wordle hint for February 6, 2025, is: Something you take care of daily for good health, often found in your mouth.

What Letter Does Today’s Wordle Start With?

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter T.

Are There Any Repeated Letters in Today’s Wordle?

There are two letters repeated in today’s answer!

Who Invented Wordle?

Software engineer and artist Josh Wardle created Wordle during the COVID-19 lockdowns with his partner Palak Shah. He studied media arts at Royal Holloway, University of London, then earned a Master of Fine Arts in Digital Art. Josh worked at Reddit and Pinterest before Wordle became a global sensation.

The game’s title is a play on Josh’s last name. According to The Verge, Josh revealed he had originally considered calling the game “Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz.”

“This is true: I was going to call ‘Wordle,’ Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz,” he previously shared during an on-stage presentation. “Had I called the game Mr. Bugs, I like to think it would not have been successful.”

While developing the prototype for Wordle, Josh only showed it to close friends and family.

“I was trying to do something that was authentic to me. I was trying to build something for someone that I loved,” Josh previously explained, according to The Verge. “It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

Josh advised other innovators to follow their own paths and avoid replicating an invention like his.

“Don’t try to make ‘Wordle.’ Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you,” he suggested. “And then everything else will follow from that.”

What Is the Wordle Answer for February 6?

The answer for Thursday’s Wordle is TOOTH.

A new Wordle is available every day, so check back tomorrow for more help on your next challenge!