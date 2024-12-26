Wordle Answer Today — December 26: See Hints & Solution

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

It’s that time of day again — to solve the daily “Wordle!” The widely popular and addicting New York Times game invites everyone to solve the five-letter word each day. Fortunately, we have the answer to today’s puzzle, but let’s start with a few hints first.

Software engineer Josh Wardle is the mastermind behind the word game. A prototype for “Wordle” was developed in 2013, but Josh didn’t develop his idea until the COVID-19 pandemic. After introducing the game to family and friends, Josh sold “Wordle” to The New York Times, which he said was a “clear decision” during a 2024 presentation, according to The Verge.

“I think this took a lot of people by surprise,” Josh explained, referring to his choice to sell the game. “It was a very clear decision for me to make to sell the game. I didn’t want to run a games business. I’m interested in creating things.”

Josh pointed out that it was “obvious” to him that the success from “Wordle” would help him “make [his] life if [he] wanted to.”

“But there are a bunch of things that I wouldn’t enjoy about running a games business,” the innovator admitted. “And it just felt so clear to me that that wasn’t something I wanted any part of. … I was trying to do something that was authentic to me. I was trying to build something for someone that I loved. It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

Since Josh knows a thing or two about inventions, he advised others not to “try to make ‘Wordle.’ Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you. And then everything else will follow from that.”

See hints and the answer for the December 26, 2024, “Wordle,” below!

How to Play ‘Wordle’

Anyone can play “Wordle” by visiting The New York Times‘ website and following the link to the game. Players have six attempts to guess the five-letter term.

December 26 ‘Wordle’ Hints

The following are hints for today’s “Wordle:”

Synonyms include “to attach” or “to fasten.”

Today’s term has two repeated letters.

The word starts with an “A.”

‘Wordle’ Answer for December 26

The answer for the December 26, 2024, “Wordle” is “affix.” When used as a verb, the word means to attach or to fasten something to something else.