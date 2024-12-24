Wordle Answer Today — December 24: See Hints & Solution

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Haven’t solved today’s “Wordle” yet? We’ve got you covered! The December 24, 2024, answer in the popular New York Times game can describe somebody or something with ultra-keen eyesight. But if you’re still struggling to figure out the solution, keep reading to find out.

Thanks to “Wordle” innovator Josh Wardle, we’ve got an educational yet super addicting game to crack each day. The software engineer spoke during a presentation earlier this year, according to The Verge, where he discussed his approach to the word game.

“Wordle” began as a prototype in 2013 and developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Josh said he was “trying to do something that was authentic to [him],” and that he wanted to “build something for someone that [he] loved. It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

As for why he decided to sell his invention to The New York Times, Josh noted, “It was a very clear decision for me to make to sell the game. It was obvious due to the success of ‘Wordle’ that I could make my life if I wanted to. But there are a bunch of things that I wouldn’t enjoy about running a games business. And it just felt so clear to me that that wasn’t something I wanted any part of.”

Josh also advised other innovators, “Don’t try to make ‘Wordle.’ Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you. And then everything else will follow from that.”

Keep reading to find out today’s “Wordle!”

How to Play Wordle

Anyone can play “Wordle” by visiting The New York Times‘ website and following the link to the game. Players have six attempts to guess the five-letter word.

Hints for Today’s Wordle

Hints for the “Wordle” today include the following:

The first letter of today’s “Wordle” is “E.”

Can be used to describe impeccable eyesight.

A type of bird.

Wordle Answer for December 24

Today’s “Wordle” answer is “eagle.” The term can be used to refer to the bird with long wings and strong eyesight, and it can also refer to playing golf. Sometimes, people can use the word to describe someone with keen eyesight, such as in the sentence, “Eagle-eyed viewers spotted this mistake in the video.”