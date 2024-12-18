Wordle Answer Today — December 18: See Hints & Solution

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Playing The New York Times‘ game “Wordle” has become an addiction for many around the world. Every day, we wake up to a new game, and it’s satisfying to crack the code — well, the word. So, what was the “Wordle” answer for today, December 18? We’ve got the hints and the solution right here!

Thanks to “Wordle” creator, Josh Wardle, we’ve got an educational and competitive game on our hands. The software engineer and digital artist developed a prototype for the game in 2013, then worked on it with his partner, Palak Shah. After introducing the game to friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic, Josh sold “Wordle” to The New York Times, which he said was a “very clear decision.”

“It was a very clear decision for me to make to sell the game,” Josh said during a 2024 presentation, according to The Verge. “It was obvious due to the success of ‘Wordle’ that I could make my life if I wanted to. But there are a bunch of things that I wouldn’t enjoy about running a games business. And it just felt so clear to me that that wasn’t something I wanted any part of.”

Josh added that he was “trying to do something that was authentic to [him],” and that he wanted to “build something for someone that [he] loved. It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

As for his advice to other innovators, Josh said, “Don’t try to make ‘Wordle.’ Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you. And then everything else will follow from that.”

Without further ado, let’s break down today’s “Wordle” answer below!

How to Play Wordle

Players can visit The New York Times’ website to find the game. Once you start, you have six attempts to guess the five-letter word.

December 18, 2024, Wordle Hints

Hints for today’s “Wordle” are the following:

Synonyms for today’s term include “burly,” “husky” and “heavy.”

In Pretty Little Liars, Hanna Marin was called this word to describe her in a derogatory manner.

What Is the Wordle for Today, December 18, 2024?

The answer is “Hefty.” According to Merriam-Webster, the term means “quite heavy” or “powerful or mighty.” It can also refer to something in bulk or strength.