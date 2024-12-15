Wordle Answer Today — December 15: See Wordle Hint, Clues & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

The famous New York Times word game, “Wordle,” has become a global addiction. All players have six tries to guess the five-letter answer for each day’s “Wordle” in the games section of the publication. So, what was today’s “Wordle” answer?

See the hints for the December 15, 2024, “Wordle” and the answer, below.

Who Invented Wordle?

Software engineer and artist Josh Wardle created “Wordle” during the COVID-19 lockdowns with his partner Palak Shah. He studied media arts at Royal Holloway, University of London, then earned a Master of Fine Arts in Digital Art. Josh worked at Reddit and Pinterest before “Wordle” became a global sensation.

The game’s title, “Wordle,” is a play on of Josh’s last name. According to The Verge, Josh revealed he was thinking about calling the game, “Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz.”

“This is true: I was going to call ‘Wordle,’ Mr. Bugs’ Wordy Nugz,” he previously shared during an on-stage presentation. “Had I called the game Mr. Bugs, I like to think it would not have been successful.”

While he was developing the prototype for “Wordle,” Josh only showed it to close friends and family.

“I was trying to do something that was authentic to me. I was trying to build something for someone that I loved,” Josh previously explained, according to The Verge. “It just so happened a bunch of other people loved it.”

Josh advised other innovators to follow their own paths and avoid replicating an invention like his.

“Don’t try to make ‘Wordle.’ Make the thing that you’re passionate about that is meaningful to you,” he suggested. “And then everything else will follow from that.”

December 15 Wordle Hints

Synonyms for the December 15 “Wordle” include “groovy” and “bizarre,” according to Merriam-Webster.

The answer is a word in Wild Cherry’s popular one-hit wonder.

The answer coincides with “monkey” when using the term as a playful nickname or cocktail title.

Wordle Answer for December 15

The answer for the December 15 “Wordle” is “funky.”

Definition of the Word ‘Funky’

“Funky” can be used in different ways to describe someone or something. According to Merriam-Webster, it can mean “unconventionally stylish” or “odd or quaint in appearance or feeling.”

The word can also be used to describe music or a specific scent.