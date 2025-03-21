Women’s March Madness: Where to Watch, Bracket Challenge & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Basketball is in full swing, which means Women’s March Madness is here. Women in sports have been making waves, with rising talents like Juju Watkins leading the way. Watkins and the USC women’s basketball team secured the No. 1 seed ahead of their upcoming matches. Per USA Today, Watkins addressed the team being the top seed, saying, “People have their own opinion and you can’t really take that much into consideration. It’s a testament to what we are building and it’s going to take time,” Watkins said. “Every year I think the goal is to break others’ opinions.”

In addition, the athlete shared her thoughts on March Madness and her team’s approach, “Just continuing to stay locked in. The season’s super long and the plan is to go even longer than last year, (that’s) for sure.”

She added, “The trials and tribulations we’ve been through. This season has not been pretty. There were moments where we could have kind of given up and we didn’t. Think that speaks to our resilience and just our will to want to win and play together.” Juju concluded, “The goal is to continue to push forward. … This is a brand-new season so we’re just wiping the slate clean and we know what we need to do.”

With March Madness here, learn more about the tournament below.

What Is March Madness?

March Madness is the annual NCAA basketball tournament for men’s and women’s teams. It takes place primarily in March, which is how it got its name.

What Channel Is Women’s March Madness On?

The tournament can be watched on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS.

How To Stream March Madness

If you don’t have cable, you can stream March Madness on platforms like Fubo, which offers a free trial, or ESPN+.

How To Play the Bracket Challenge

To learn how to participate in the bracket challenge, visit the NCAA website for more information.