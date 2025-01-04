Winter Storm Blair: States It Will Impact, Forecast & More

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

The new year is bringing severe winter weather to many parts of the United States as Winter Storm Blair moves across the country.

Find out more below.

How Severe Is Winter Storm Blair Expected to Be?

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a statement on Friday, warning that “travel of all kinds will likely be very difficult and extremely dangerous” in areas expecting heavy snow and/or significant ice accumulation.

The NWS also cautioned that power outages and tree damage are likely due to the buildup of ice.

AccuWeather’s lead long-range expert, Paul Pastelok, added, “This could end up being the coldest January since 2011 for the U.S. as a whole.”

Which States Have Winter Storm Warnings in Effect?

Fifteen states are currently under winter storm warnings, including Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, West Virginia, Kansas, Montana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Alaska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Nebraska.

The NWS reports that regions stretching from central Kansas to Indiana face a 60% to 90% chance of receiving at least eight inches of snow, with some areas—particularly Kansas and Missouri—potentially seeing up to 14 inches. In regions with the heaviest snowfall, the NWS warns that this could be the “worst snowfall in at least a decade.”

How Can You Prepare for Winter Storm Blair?

Travelers are urged to keep an emergency kit in their vehicles, including essentials like a flashlight, food, and water. The National Weather Service (NWS) recommends postponing non-essential travel, but if it’s unavoidable, extreme caution is necessary. Drivers should be prepared for sudden visibility changes, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and allow extra time to reach their destinations. It’s important to avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and take extra care when navigating hills and turns. Ensuring vehicles are winterized and in good working condition is strongly advised.

For areas with ice accumulation, the NWS suggests carrying a winter storm kit, which should include items like tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, a shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. They also recommend bringing water, a first aid kit, and any other supplies that could help if you get stranded.