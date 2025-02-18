Winnie Harlow’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes Now

Image Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Winnie Harlow has been an inspiration to the world over the past decade. Since she was discovered by Tyra Banks in 2014, Winnie has become a successful model on top of being a spokesperson for the skin condition vitiligo, which is a disease that causes loss of skin color in patches. Thanks to her dedication and hard work, Winnie has steadily increased her net worth and, above all, built a lasting legacy.

While speaking with Who What Wear in August 2022, Winnie advised entrepreneurs about believing in themselves first before they hit the ground running.

“Any business you want to create, you have to believe in it first,” she said at the time. “It’s so easy to slap your name or your face on a product, but when you really, really believe in your product, it’s so much easier to go out and let other people believe in what you believe.”

In February 2025, Winnie shared an exciting update with her fan base. She got engaged to her boyfriend of nearly five years, Kyle Kazuma, an NBA player.

How Does Winnie Harlow Make Money?

Winnie founded her own skincare company called Cay Skin, which promises SPF care for “everyone under the sun.” In 2022, she explained to Who What Wear that the inspiration behind her brand came to her ‘after a horrible experience on a photo shoot, where I was severely sunburnt when nobody wanted me to reapply sunscreen because of the white cast that would show up in the photos.”

“Growing up with vitiligo, SPF was always a part of my life,” Winnie pointed out. “It worked well but never looked or felt great! I created Cay Skin to give everyone under the sun SPFs that look and feel great so that you never want to skip your SPF.”

As a business owner, the Canada native earns an income from her brand in addition to her modeling opportunities. After she appeared in the 21st cycle of America’s Next Top Model in 2014, Winnie went on to appear in several magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Ebony and Complex. Additionally, she has strutted multiple runways for fashion events around the world.

Winnie Harlow’s Net Worth

Winnie currently has a net worth of about $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Winnie Harlow Married?

Winnie isn’t married just yet, but she will be walking down the aisle in the future! In February 2025, she and Kyle announced their engagement on Instagram.