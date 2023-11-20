Will Prince Louis Make Royal Christmas Concert Debut This Year? Everything to Know

Image Credit: Pool/Shutterstock

Prince Louis, 5, could attend the annual royal Christmas concert event for the first time this year! The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton may tag along with his older siblings, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8, for the epic holiday event this time around after not being a part of it last year. The Duchess of Wales was confirmed to be part of the third annual carol concert, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on December 8, after first kicking off the tradition in 2021.

Last year, Kate was joined by her two oldest children for the concert, so it’s very possible Prince Louis could make his first appearance this year. He already made his debut at the annual royal Christmas Day church outing last year and made headlines for his cheeky personality and adorable outfit. His other recent appearances at annual and one-time royal events could be hints that he’ll be involved in more as he continues to get older.

One of the biggest recent events Prince Louis attended was his grandfather, King Charles‘ coronation in May. He joined his parents and big sister, whose hand he held, for the procession into Westminster Abbey while Prince George entered at a different time while acting as a Page of Honor to the King along with three other boys. He also attended an Easter service with his family at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in April.

Although it’s unknown whether or not Prince Louis will be seen at the Christmas concert this year, supporters of the royal family have been looking forward to the event since it was revealed on the Royal.UK website last month. If the upcoming holiday special is anything like the last two years’ concerts, viewers will surely get content that will get them in the Christmas spirit. In 2021, Kate surprised viewers with her first public piano performance as she accompanied Tom Walker when he sang “For Those Who Can’t Be Here,” and in 2022, tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth, who died last year, were included.

“This carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to all those who are sadly no longer with us. Her Late Majesty’s strongly held values of duty, compassion and faith have guided the creation of this service,” a message inside the program for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas read.

The 2023 royal Christmas concert special will reportedly include performances by Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay, as well as the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir. It will be broadcast on the British TV channels ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.