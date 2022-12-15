Prince William Holds Hands With Charlotte Alongside George & Kate In Matching X-Mas Outfits

One of the most important parts of Christmas is bonding with family! Prince William and Kate Middleton spent quality time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they headed to the “Together At Christmas” holiday carol concert in Westminster Abbey on Thursday, December 15. The whole family seemed excited to celebrate the holiday season at the royal event.

The family went with a traditional red holiday color scheme with most of their outfits, and the setting was absolutely perfect for Christmas with snowy trees and candles in the background behind them. William, 40, sported a long black coat over a suit with a red tie, as he held his daughter Charlotte’s hand. Charlotte, 7, sported a red peacoat as she walked beside George, 9, who wore a suit similar to his dad’s. Kate, 40, walked on the other side of her children and wore a deep burgundy gown with matching heels and carried a matching clutch for the occasion. The pair’s youngest son Prince Louis, 4, was not seen with the rest of the family.

Besides being a holiday celebration, the evening also served as a year-end tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at 96 in September. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared some previews for the event on their Instagram Story, including a clip of Kate putting ornaments on a tree. “Getting ready to welcome our guests, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond in their communities and paying tribute to Her Late Majesty The Queen,” they wrote in one post.

The Christmas concert comes just two days after the family released their holiday card on the prince and princess’s Instagram. The photo featured the children standing between their mom and dad with them all holding hands. They were all dressed casually with the boys wearing collared shirts, Charlotte wearing a blouse, and Kate in a white top with jeans. The Christmas Card also showed just how tall George is getting as he was getting close to the same height as his mum. “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card,” they wrote along with the card.