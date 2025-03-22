‘Wicked Part 2’: Title, Release Date, Cast & More Details

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Wicked defied gravity when it came out in November 2024! Now, the long-awaited Broadway-inspired film, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has officially hit a streaming service. According to IMDb, the film is “A vivid reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz’s most famous (or infamous) characters, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch. The show follows green-skinned star Elphaba from birth to college and through the life-changing events which eventually label her ‘wicked,’ introducing spoiled rich girl Glinda, local prince and heartthrob Fiyero and even the Wizard of Oz himself, a troubled man very unlike the one you may remember.”

It continues: “As Elphaba, a passionate political activist if there ever was one, fights injustice and seeks to undo the mistakes of the past, dark secrets, and personal tragedies shape the history of Oz, paying homage to the classic Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans’ understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship, and trust, Wicked effortlessly reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story.”

The film has been highly anticipated, not only for its star-studded cast but also for its memorable songs and compelling storyline. Fans of the musical know the story is expansive, raising the question: when can viewers expect a second film? Keep reading to find out.

When Does Wicked Part 1 Come Out?

Wicked premiered in theaters on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Wicked: For Good Release Date

The story of Oz will continue in Wicked: For Good, set to be released on November 21, 2025, as announced by the team on social media.

Why Is Wicked Split Into Two Parts?

The Broadway musical features an act break dividing its story into two parts. To stay true to its theatrical roots, the filmmakers decided to split the adaptation accordingly.

How Much Did Wicked Cost to Make?

According to Screen Rant, Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, had a production budget of $145 million.