Who Played Dorothy in ‘Wicked: For Good’? Meet Actress Bethany Weaver

Now that Wicked: For Good is in theaters, fans get to meet the brand-new Dorothy Gale: actress Bethany “Beth” Weaver! Eighty-five years after the late Judy Garland originated the role, Bethany stepped into the silver shoes for the second installment of the Wicked films.

Calling her casting a “life-changing experience,” Bethany wrote about her time on the set of Wicked: For Good in an Instagram post shared following the film’s November 2025 release.

“This has been a life-changing experience; it’s changed me in so many ways and most importantly, for good,” Bethany wrote in her caption alongside several photos of herself in costume as Dorothy. “It’s been an honour to carry the legacy of the brilliant women before me who have stepped into these shoes, and embarked on the yellow brick road. I hope I have made them proud. Thank you for the sheer volume of love, kind messages and support from all of my friends and family and the glorious wicked fans, I love you all so much! Lots of love, your friend, Dorothy.”

Throughout her post, Bethany made sure to thank everyone who helped her get to the Yellow Brick Road, from her agents to director Jon M. Chu.

Hollywood Life has gathered everything we know so far about Bethany, from her career to her experience playing Dorothy in Wicked: For Good, below!

Bethany Is 30 Years Old

Bethany turned 30 the same month that Wicked: For Good was released. Judy was just 16 when she played Dorothy in the original 1939 Wizard of Oz.

Bethany Is a Dancer & Choreographer

As seen on her Instagram account, Bethany is an actress, dancer and choreographer. In June 2025, she choreographed the West End production Asmahan.

Bethany Has Performed in Several Stage Productions

Bethany has performed in multiple stage productions over the years, especially on the West End. She graduated from Urdang Academy, a performing arts school in London, Bethany indicated in a previous Instagram post.

Bethan Is Dating a Fellow Performer

Also seen on her Instagram account is Bethany’s boyfriend, a choreographer, actor and singer named Mario Flamon. The couple have been posting pictures together since the end of 2024.

The theatrical lovebirds also performed together in a production, Bethany indicated in an October 2024 Instagram carousel.

“Our first of many shows together,” Bethany gushed, adding that Mario is “the best dance and life partner anyone could ask for.”