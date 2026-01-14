Why Was Kiefer Sutherland Arrested? Driver Assault Allegations

Image Credit: WireImage

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested in Los Angeles on January 12, 2026, after an alleged assault. The incident occurred just after midnight that morning at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood, California. Though he’s since been released, the Flatliners actor is due back in court soon.

Is Kiefer Sutherland in Jail?

No, Sutherland is no longer in police custody. He was booked into jail after 4 a.m. on January 12 on an unspecified felony charge, according to records from the Los Angeles County jail. He was later released on a $50,000.

Sutherland is scheduled to appear in court over the charges on February 2, 2026.

Why Was Kiefer Sutherland Arrested?

Sutherland was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a ride-share driver, who did not sustain major injuries from the incident, police said.

In an email from Los Angeles Police Officer Kevin Terzes, per NBC News, Sutherland “entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim” just after midnight PT on January 12.

How Many Times Has Kiefer Sutherland Been Arrested?

Sutherland has been arrested at least four times in his life. His first notable arrest was in 1989 when he was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to People. He pleaded no contest to alcohol-related reckless driving.

The Designated Survivor alum was arrested again in 1993 for DUI. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service in exchange for a jail sentence of 12 days.

In the early 2000s, Sutherland was arrested for DUI again, and he was hit with five years’ probation, per TV Insider. In 2007, the actor violated his probation when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Sutherland was sentenced to 48 days behind bars, and he paid a fine and began an alcohol treatment program.

Following that arrest, Sutherland apologized in a statement obtained by Daily Mail at the time. It read, “I’m deeply sorry for the disappointment and distress this has caused my family, friends and co-workers on 24 and at 20th Century Fox. I appreciate the support and concern that has been extended to me these last weeks both personally and professionally.”

Two years later, Sutherland was accused of assaulting designer Jack McCollough at The Mercer Hotel in SoHo, New York City, after a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Per The New York Times, no arrest warrant was issued for Sutherland, but he turned himself into police in 2009. The charges against him were dropped when he apologized.

In 2017, Sutherland failed a sobriety test after making an illegal U-turn, and the LAPD booked him into jail. He was released on a $25,000 bail.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).