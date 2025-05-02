Why Was GTA 6 Delayed? Find Out What Rockstar Games Said

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Grand Theft Auto fans were dismayed to hear that GTA 6 was delayed to another release date. The highly anticipated game — officially titled “Grand Theft Auto VI” — was originally set for a fall 2025 release, and the company explained why it decided to push it back another year.

Below, learn why fans have to wait for GTA 6 and when it’s going to become available.

When Is the GTA 6 Release Date?

The new release date for GTA 6 is May 26, 2026. The first trailer for the game was dropped in 2023.

Why Was GTA 6 Delayed?

GTA 6 got delayed to May 2026 because Rockstar Games needs “extra time” to ensure the “level of quality” that fans are expecting, the company said on its website.

“‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” a statement read on Rockstar Games’ site. “The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game. With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”