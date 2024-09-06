Why Was Green Day Rushed Off the Stage in Detroit? Inside the Drone Situation

Image Credit: Boston Globe via Getty Images

Confusion erupted during Green Day‘s latest concert in Detroit, Michigan, when a drone suddenly flew over Comerica Park on Wednesday, September 4. The members of the band were quickly rushed off stage, and the crowd was only given one reason why. A sign that read, “Show Pause, Please Stand By for Details,” appeared on stage, but many are still asking what happened after the drone appeared in the sky.

What Happened at Green Day’s Detroit Concert?

During Green Day’s September 4 concert, the bandmates were abruptly forced to exit. Fans were left confused for several minutes as a sign that read, “Show Pause,” appeared on stage with no other details. Shortly thereafter, the band returned to the stage, and lead vocalist, Billie Joe Armstrong, said, “How you guys doing? Everybody OK?” per the Detroit Free Press. He then asked the audience to put their phones away, adding, “Let’s be here, right now.”

According to multiple outlets, Green Day’s X account shared an update with fans. However, the tweet appears to have been deleted.

“Detroit! Sorry for the delay,” the band wrote. “Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue. DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding.”

Green Day's concert at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday was briefly interrupted when the band was rushed off stage after a drone was spotted flying overhead → https://t.co/NHnkZB20yc Video credit: @GreenDayItaly_ pic.twitter.com/wFbMPOTkQc — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 5, 2024

Why Was Green Day Rushed Off Stage?

According to the local publication, Detroit police confirmed that a man flew a drone over the concert at Comerica Park.

“There was an individual that flew a drone into Comerica Park, and because of that, Green Day was taken off the stage,” Cpl. Dan Donakowski of the Detroit Police Department spokesman told the outlet. “DPD did locate the individual. He is being detained pending further investigation.”

Per CBS, the FAA also released a statement about drones.

“The FAA investigates all reports of potentially hazardous drone operations,” the statement read, “Although the agency does not have criminal prosecution authority, drone operators who endanger other aircraft or people on the ground can face fines that exceed $30,000. In addition, the FAA can suspend or revoke drone operators’ pilot certificates.”

Was Green Day’s Detroit Concert Canceled?

Green Day did not halt their concert. Upon returning to the stage, they resumed the show and played some of their biggest hits, including “American Idiot.”