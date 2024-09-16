Why Was Bryce Young Benched? Update After Andy Dalton Was Chosen

Image Credit: Getty Images

In a sudden twist, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was benched by Coach Dave Canales, and he was subsequently replaced by Andy Dalton. However, Bryce wasn’t benched for any injuries; he is the first QB in years to be selected in the No. 1 common draft to be benched for non-injury-related purposes. So, why was the player replaced by Andy? Find out everything we know, below.

Why Was Bryce Young Benched by Dave Canales?

According to ESPN, Coach Canales said that benching Bryce was his decision in the end. He also discussed the choice with general manager Dan Morgan and executive vice president Brandt Tillis.

“Certainly a lot of parties involved there, and ultimately this comes on me,” the coach explained, per the outlet. “My No. 1 responsibility is to help the Panthers win, and so, this move puts us in the best chance to do that.”

The coach added that he watched the most recent games in which Bryce had played. In the end, he ultimately “had to make the decision that was best for the team.”

“I certainly take it personal,” Dave pointed out. “This is about building a culture, this is about building a football team that plays to a certain style, and that’s my main focus. And above all, it’s to help the Panthers to win. So, that’s what the decision was about.”

Bryce had a career-low of 6.4 total QBR by the time the Panthers lost against the Los Angeles Chargers. The athlete also spoke out following the Panthers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite getting benched, he noted he’s “very blessed” to be where he is in his career.

“I’m very blessed,” Bryce said during a press conference. “I’m grateful for this challenge. Not an ideal start, but God does everything for a reason. I have faith in that.”

Who Is Andy Dalton?

Andy is a quarterback who previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints before joining the Panthers.

According to ESPN, Andy admitted that he “wasn’t expecting” Coach Canales to replace Bryce with him, but he had “been praying for another opportunity.”

“When I came here, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get another opportunity to start again,” Andy confessed. “And so, I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

As for the coach’s decision to bench Bryce, Andy acknowledged, “It’s a tough situation. I’ve been on both sides of it, and it’s hard on everybody. But for me, I mean, I’m looking forward to it.”

Is Bryce Young Coming Back to the Panthers?

For now, Bryce is not playing for the Panthers as a QB. His future with the team is still unknown. The football player was a fan-favorite for years after becoming a rising star on the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide team. After playing a successful junior year, Bryce decided to skip his senior year and enter the 2023 NFL Draft, which is when the Panthers selected him first overall.