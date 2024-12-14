Why Was ‘Blue Bloods’ Canceled After 14 Seasons?

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Another television show is biting the dust. CBS confirmed that its long-running police drama Blue Bloods is coming to an end after 14 seasons on the air. To find out more about the final episodes and the show’s cancelation, keep reading.

Why Was ‘Blue Bloods’ Canceled by CBS?

Like several other canceled TV shows (iCarly, Young Sheldon and more), CBS did not provide a reason why they canceled Blue Bloods. However, many fans are speculating that the impact from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes could be one of the reasons behind it. The strikes led the studios to pull the plug on productions, but Blue Bloods still had strong viewership, CBS’ executives said in a statement.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy,” network execs Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf wrote in a joint statement. “It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base.”

Series star Tom Selleck also confirmed his show’s cancelation in a statement, per Variety: “For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family. Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true, and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Rules are rules — unless there aren’t any. 📷 Your number 6th voted classic #BlueBloods episode from season 8, episode 22 airs TONIGHT at 10/9c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/d4uOrybCJk — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) November 10, 2023

Previously, multiple outlets reported that the cast of Blue Bloods took a 25 percent pay cut in order to keep their show on the air. Most of them agreed to a salary reduction in order to renew the series for its 14th season. At the time, Deadline reported that CBS was urging for “significant budget cuts.”

Before the show was renewed for its final season, series star Donnie Wahlberg spoke to PEOPLE about how he believed audiences would have reacted if Blue Bloods didn’t get a season renewal.

“I love Blue Bloods, and I think if there weren’t a season 14, the loyal fans of the show would be very, very outraged,” he pointed out. “They’re part of the Reagan family. The audience is the extended family. … If the show were to go away without [the audience] having a proper sendoff, I think they would be mortified. So, I suspect [we’ll] have at least another season.”

When Will the Last Episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ Air?

Viewers will watch a two-part season with 18 episodes in total. The first 10 episodes will premiere on February 16, 2024, and the other batch of episodes will air during the fall of 2024.

Where to Stream and Watch ‘Blue Bloods’

Cable users can watch the show on CBS, and others can stream the series on Paramount+.