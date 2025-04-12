Why Is Modere Closing? The Reason Why the Brand Shut Down

Image Credit: UCG/Universal Images Group via G

Modere, a popular wellness brand known for a dietary supplement that would help users lose weight, announced it’s closing down after two decades. The company issued a brief statement on April 11, 2025, on its website, which read, “After 23 wonderful years of serving our cherished community, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for your support, trust, and loyalty over the years,” the statement continued. “Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or just discovered us recently, thank you for being a part of our story.”

Below, learn what happened to Modere and why the company is shutting down.

What Does Modere Sell?

The U.S. wellness brand sold health, beauty and household products for 20 years. Some of its most famous products ranged from household items to body washes and health supplements.

With millions of customers around the world, Modere became a hit. Consumers were even encouraged to join in on its multi-level marketing method by creating others to sell Modere products for a commission.

One product that became a hit with Modere was its dietary weight loss supplement called “Curb.” According to The U.S. Sun, Modere’s president and executive chairman previously said about the item, “Our commitment to helping people live their healthiest, happiest lives is unwavering. We are confident that these formulas will help customers around the world achieve their overall wellness goals, while driving growth for Modere.”

Another popular Modere product was its beauty item Liquid BioCell, which specialized in anti-aging and joint mobility.

Why Is Modere Closing?

Modere did not provide an exact reason behind its closure. However, the brand’s announcement came on the heels of multiple store shutdowns this year, including JoAnn Stores and Forever 21, both of which filed for bankruptcy.

Just hours before announcing its shutdown, Modere was promoting its products. As seen in an Instagram post on April 11, the company shared a photo of its Liquid BioCell chews.