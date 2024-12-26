Why Is it Called Boxing Day? Learn About the 2024 Date

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

The holidays aren’t over yet, although those who celebrate will have to wait another year for Christmas to come around again. The winter holidays were a busy time this year, as many presumed some businesses would be closed on Christmas Eve due to President Joe Biden‘s executive order. Per his declaration, “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day,” as stated on The White House’s website.

With the holiday season around, the 46th president shared during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, “During this season of reflection and renewal, many of us will sing ‘O Holy Night.’ A phrase in the song is, ‘His law is love; His gospel is peace.’ May [My] wish for you and for the nation, now and always, is we continue to seek the light of liberty and love, kindness and compassion, dignity and decency.”

People can continue on with the festivities now that Boxing day is here! The day is not considered a holiday, but it’s commonly celebrated in the United Kingdom and Canada where the origins of the holiday began.

To learn more about Boxing Day, Hollywood Life has gathered information on the special day below.

What Is Boxing Day?

Boxing Day originated ages ago when people of higher class would offer gifts to servants, the poor, and others. Some stores, such as large department stores, offer post-Christmas Day sales in honor of Boxing Day. Britain and surrounding countries in Europe observe Boxing Day as a holiday.

When Is Boxing Day 2024?

Boxing day takes place on Thursday, December 26, 2024, the day after Christmas Day. While the day is recognized as a federal holiday in certain countries, it is not considered a federal holiday in the U.S. Most Americans resume their regular work day right after Christmas Day.

Why Is it Called Boxing Day?

The backstory of Boxing Day’s name is that the holiday consists of leftovers being placed in boxes to give to others — hence the term “Box” in the title.