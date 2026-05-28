Why Does Violet Affleck Wear a Mask? What She’s Said About the Health Choice

Violet Affleck has grown up in the spotlight of her famous parents, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. Public fascination with celebrity children has always existed, but people have been curious about Violet over the past few years because she’s usually seen wearing a mask in public.

Jen and Ben’s eldest daughter was most recently seen on her way to an urgent care in Los Angeles, California, with both her parents guiding her into the clinic. Violet wore a mask for the outing again, prompting many to wonder why she chooses to wear it.

Here’s what Violet has said about her choice to wear a mask in public.

How Old Is Violet Affleck Now? Her Age

Violet is 20 years old. She was born on December 1, 2005.

Affleck/Garner daughter (Violet Affleck) demands everyone wear masks at the UN. “We can and we must do that again. We can recognize filtered air as a human right, intuitively as we recognize filtered water.” pic.twitter.com/gF4JyHcXW4 — Dane (@UltraDane) September 28, 2025

Does Violet Affleck Live With a Health Issue?

Yes. According to Violet herself, she “contracted a post-viral condition in 2019,” she said in September 2025 while addressing the UN.

“I’m okay now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses,” Violet explained at the time. “The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”

Why Does Violet Affleck Wear a Mask?

Violet has chosen to wear a mask in public due to the post-viral condition she contracted years ago. During her passionate 2025 speech to the UN, she called for change to help society combat the threat of long Covid — a chronic illness with symptoms that continue or reemerge weeks after contracting SARS-CoV-2.

“To confront the Long COVID crisis I demand mask availability, air filtration, and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities,” Violet told the UN. “We must expand availability of high-quality, free tests and treatment, and most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer. They make the vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.”

She continued, “It is neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say: “We knew how to protect you, and we didn’t do it.’ For adults, the relentless beat of ‘back to normal’, ignoring, downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of Long Covid manifested in a series of choices.”