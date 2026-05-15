Why Did Spotify Change Their Logo to a Disco Ball? Makeover Explained

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Spotify users were caught off guard when its familiar green app icon suddenly updated to look like a sparkling disco ball. Social media quickly filled up with questions such as “Why did Spotify change their logo?” and “Is the new Spotify logo permanent?” It turns out, the dramatic redesign wasn’t a glitch or a full rebrand, but why did Spotify change its icon in the first place?

Here’s what we know about the design change.

Why Did Spotify Change Their Logo?

Spotify updated its logo — at least temporarily — to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Its campaign, officially called “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s),” gives users a personalized collection of their listening habits over the years, including their first streamed songs and favorite artists.

According to reports surrounding the campaign, Spotify wanted the anniversary to feel more like a global music party instead of a bland corporate milestone. This is where the disco ball imagery comes in. Since disco balls reflect nightlife, dancing and music to vibe with, Spotify seemingly wanted to highlight those themes to bring its users together.

isn’t she lovely? 💚 — Spotify (@Spotify) May 14, 2026

Is the New Spotify Logo Permanent?

The logo redesign leans heavily into nostalgia, music culture and celebration. Rather than abandoning its design entirely, Spotify kept its iconic soundwave lines embedded inside the disco ball icon.

For users worried that the original logo disappeared forever, reports indicate that the disco ball icon is temporary. The redesign is likely tied specifically to the “Spotify 20” celebration.

Still, Spotify has not publicly confirmed exactly how long the disco ball icon will remain active across devices.

What Are Fans Saying About Spotify’s New Disco Ball Icon?

Fans have not minced words while criticizing the disco ball icon. In fact, many directly called the platform out in response to its tweet, which read, “Isn’t she lovely?”

“No, it looks like absolute trash,” one X user wrote in reply, even going so far as to adding, “Fire your entire design team and litigate against them immediately. They need to be put under the jail.”

Others called for Spotify to change its logo back ASAP, with one person tweeting, “Please bring back the old one soon. Looks like an error.”