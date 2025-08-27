Why Did Rashee Rice Get Suspended? What He Did to Face Suspension

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rashee Rice was suspended by the NFL amid his ongoing legal situation. The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player will miss multiple games of the 2025-2026 football season. So, how long is he suspended for, and when will he get back?

The athlete’s suspension comes over a year after he was involved in a street race hit-and-run car accident in Dallas, Texas.

Below, learn all the details about Rice’s NFL suspension.

Who Is Rashee Rice?

Rice is a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was selected by the team in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and raised in North Richland Hills, Texas, the athlete played college football for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs team.

Additionally, Rice broke the record for the most playoff receptions by a rookie in the NFL.

What Did Rashee Rice Do to Get Suspended?

Rice ran into legal trouble. He was suspended by the NFL because of his March 2024 street racing hit-and-run incident. He pleaded guilty to two felonies in connection with the incident, which caused a multi-car pileup. Multiple people in other cars were injured as a result.

Rice was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail in July, according to the NFL. He will also pay the victims $115,000 for their medical expenses.

In a statement released by his attorney this summer, Rice acknowledged the car crash.

“Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas,” his statement began. “There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.”

How Long Is Rashee Rice Suspended for?

Rice is suspended for the first six football games of the season. Therefore, he won’t be back on the field until game No. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What Is Rashee Rice’s Net Worth?

Multiple outlets have reported that Rice has a net worth of about $5 million, but his exact fortune is still unclear.