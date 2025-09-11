Why Did Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Break Up? Inside Their Shocking Split

Image Credit: WireImage

It looks like Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are over, which shocked fans since they were seemingly going strong for years — not to mention that they were engaged to be married. A report surfaced in September 2025 about their split. So, why exactly did Nina and Shaun break up?

How Did Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Meet?

Shaun and Nina first crossed paths in late 2019 at an event in Florida. The two had dinner afterward, and their connection grew from there. The athlete later admitted that he initially didn’t know her stardom, but Shaun eventually learned just how big of a name Nina already was.

By 2020, the pair spent time together on a South African safari while Nina was working on the film Redeeming Love, and Shaun joined her on location. During the early aughts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were often spotted out together riding bikes in Malibu, California, and spending quarantine together. They went public with their relationship in April 2020 by going Instagram official. From then on, Nina frequently shared funny and sweet moments with Shaun on social media.

When Did Shaun White & Nina Dobrev Get Engaged?

Four years after going Instagram official, Shaun proposed to Nina in New York City in October 2024. They didn’t rush to the wedding planning stage, Nina told E! News the following year.

“I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process,” the Love Hard star said in March 2025. “We’re just enjoying being engaged at this point and being in that sort of phase because a lot of your life is — you have a boyfriend for half of your life, and then, you have a husband for half of your life, but the fiancé period is very short.”

Why Did Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Break Up?

Nina and Shaun mutually decided to break up, according to People, citing a source close to the now-former couple.

“It was a mutual decision and wasn’t an easy one,” the insider told the outlet, “but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

The source didn’t provide a clear reason behind Nina and Shaun’s decision to split.

Have Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Addressed Their Split?

No, at the time of publication, neither Shaun nor Nina has publicly commented on the report about their split.