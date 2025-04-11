Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The Menendez brothers may be resentenced if former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón‘s recommendation is approved by a judge.

Lyle and Erik Menendez gained infamy after murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. They have spent over three decades in prison and are currently incarcerated at California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Though their family was known for their wealth, a central question during the 1990s trial was why they committed the crime.

What Did the Menendez Brothers Do?

The Menendez brothers fatally shot their parents in their Beverly Hills home with shotguns. Although they were not initially arrested, they went on to spend some of their inheritance before being taken into custody.

Why Did the Menendez Brothers Kill Their Parents?

During the trials in 1993 and 1996, many believed that the brothers committed the murders to secure their inheritance. However, they claimed during the trial that they had suffered abuse throughout their childhood. Allegations included that their mother was dependent on alcohol and drugs and that their father had sexually abused them. Recently, Roy Rossello, a former member of the boy band Menudo, also accused Jose Menendez of sexually molesting him when he was younger.

These allegations became central in the first trial, leading to a mistrial. Ultimately, the brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1996.

When Will Lyle and Erik Get Out of Prison?

At a press conference in October 2024, former District Attorney Gascón stated, “There was no excuse for murder … because even if you get abused, the right path is to call police, seek help,” yet added, “I believe they have paid their debt to society.”

Although Gascón made his recommendation, the final decision rests with the judge. Gascón is no longer the DA; Nathan Hochman was sworn in as the county’s new DA in December 2024. Initially, Hochman stated he would need time to review the case files before making a decision. He later announced that his office had withdrawn the motion for resentencing, citing a lack of accountability and continued deception by those involved.

A hearing is scheduled for April 11 to determine whether a judge will allow the Los Angeles County prosecutor to revert to Gascón’s resentencing recommendation.

