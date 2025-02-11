Why Did Kelsea Ballerini Postpone Her 2025 Tour Dates?

Image Credit: Getty Images for ABA

Kelsea Ballerini‘s tour kicked off in January 2025, and she has shared her immense excitement online. However, the singer has jolted several concert dates and is postponing them. Check out what’s happening behind the scenes below.

Why Did Kelsea Ballerini Postpone 2025 Tour Dates?

Five days ago, Kelsea took to TikTok to respond to a commenter writing: “Maybe pregnant?!?” to which the singer responded, “Or maybe it’s the flu…yeah…cool,” as she sniffled. The star captioned the video: “Anyway feeling better, and can’t wait to see you tonight Buffalo.” Despite feeling better momentarily, Kelsea had to end her concert in Buffalo early. She took to TikTok again four days ago, to provide her followers an update and an apology. She stated: “I am sicker than I’m trying to be. I’m gonna go rest now and get better so I can really show up for the rest of this tour.” Kelsea captioned the video: “Flu got the better of me. I’m so, so sorry my friends. I tried my best. Rescheduled dates are posted.”

@kelseaballerini Replying to @HollyS050 anyway feeling better and can’t wait to see you tonight buffalo ♬ original sound – Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini’s Setlist for Her 2025 Tour

Kelsea has an exciting performance setlist planned for her fans as soon as she feels better. Her setlist is as follows, per Just Jared:

1. “Patterns”

2. “Baggage”

3. “Love Me”

4. “Heartfirst”

5. “This Time Last Year”

6. “If You Go Down”

7. “Hole in the Bottle”

8. “First Rodeo”

9. “Blindsided”

10. “Miss Me More”

11. “We Broke Up”

12. “Two Things”

13. “Mountain with a View”

14. “Interlude”

15. “Wait!”

16. “Cowboys Cry Too”

17. “Sorry Mom”

18. “Beg for Your Life”

19. “Peter Pan”

20. “Muscle Memory”

21. “I Would, Would You/Lean on Me”

22. “How Do I Do This”

23. “Penthouse”

What Has Kelsea Ballerini Said About Her Tour?

Kelsea got emotional when explaining how major her first stadium tour is making her feel. The singer candidly got in her feels while posting a carousel of pictures on social media from her tour. She shared in her caption, in part: “Tomorow starts our very first arena tour and I can’t shy away from the absolute pinch me, teary-eyed nature I’m feeling going into it…I’m giddy. I’m nervous…and mostly, I’ve been waiting on this since I was 13 years old. See you tomorrow?”

When Was Kelsea Ballerini’s Divorce?

Kelsea finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans in November 2022. Despite the two having a prenup, the settlement got messy, and Morgan ended up with half of Kelsea’s house, which she purchased, and he only contributed to. She used the agony and disappointment she felt from the ending of their relationship to create her album, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. Since her divorce, she has been romantically linked to Chase Stokes for the past two years.