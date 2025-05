Why Did Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness Divorce?

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their split after 27 years of marriage on September 15, 2023, but their separation “happened a while ago” and was not a surprise, according to Page Six. “Friends and family knew about it,” an insider told the outlet. They also added that the trouble in their marriage may have started even before Hugh returned to Broadway in The Music Man in Feb. 2022.

“Deb wasn’t at rehearsals very much,” the source said before adding that she “was even spotted snoozing during some of them.” The insider also claimed there wasn’t a third partner involved and they had simply become “roommates.”

However, a separate source told the publication that despite their split, Hugh and Deborra “speak pretty regularly” and insisted that the pair “are always going to be friends and navigate this together. You just can’t be married for 27 years, share two kids and suddenly stop speaking.”

The report came less than a day after the former lovebirds announced their intention to divorce in a joint statement. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” Hugh and Deborra-Lee told PEOPLE. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” they continued. “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee married in 1996 and share two adopted children, including Oscar and Ava. During their long marriage, Hugh would sometimes share love-filled posts about his now ex, especially on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. One of the last Instagram posts about Deborra-Lee he shared was in honor of their 27th wedding anniversary, which took place in Apr.

“I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much,” he wrote alongside a cozy smiling photo of the two of them. “Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

Shortly after their split, Hugh was spotted holding hands with actress Sutton Foster during a night out in January 2025, as seen in photos shared by People. The actress also recently separated from her former spouse, Ted Griffin.

Five months later, Deborra-Lee officially filed for divorce from Hugh in May 2025, per Daily Mail. In a statement to the outlet, Deborra-Lee hinted at a “betrayal” without naming Hugh.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”