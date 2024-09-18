Why Did Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Break Up? Inside Their Split

Image Credit: Getty Images

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are no longer together, and the 28-year-old actress recently opened up about their past relationship. When discussing her love life, Florence has always defended her partner, including the 49-year-old Braff, with whom she worked on films like A Good Person and In The Time It Takes To Get There.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, published on Wednesday, September 18, the Don’t Worry Darling actress shared, “Mine and Zach’s relationship was actually quite private until it was nasty, and I could see the toll that it was taking on him and us and our families.”

Although her comments come two years after their breakup, many are still curious about the reasons behind their split. To learn more, keep reading.

When Did Florence and Zach Date?

Florence and Zach started dating in 2019, shortly after working on In The Time It Takes To Get There, which he directed and she starred in alongside Alicia Silverstone. Despite a 21-year age gap, the two hit it off and made their relationship public. However, they faced challenges, ultimately ending their relationship in 2022.

Why Did Florence and Zach Break Up?

The couple frequently faced public scrutiny due to their age difference, which became a topic of online criticism. After Florence dedicated an Instagram post to Zach for his birthday, she received harsh comments about their age gap. In response, she posted a video addressing the criticism, saying, “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. And really it has nothing to do with you … The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you throw at me.”

In her recent British Vogue interview, she added, “I think for anyone I’m with, I want to protect them. It’s not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I’ve ever read about someone that I love.”

Who Is Florence Dating Now?

Florence has revealed that she is dating again but has chosen to keep her new partner’s identity private. She told the outlet, “So there is someone. Yes. We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster. I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.”