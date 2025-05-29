Why Did Camila Cabello Leave Fifth Harmony? Find Out

Image Credit: Brad Barket

A possible Fifth Harmony reunion was not in anyone’s 2025 bingo card, but lo and behold, the famous group’s reunion is rumored to be underway — without Camila Cabello. This comes as no surprise to fans since the “Señorita” hitmaker left Fifth Harmony in 2016, which, at the time, seemingly caused a rift between her and them. No one could ever forget when the group had a Camila lookalike body double jump offstage at the 2017 VMAs.

So, why did Camila leave Fifth Harmony in 2016? Below, we’re breaking it all down for you amid rumors of the group’s potential reunion.

Did Fifth Harmony Reunite in 2025?

None of the members of Fifth Harmony — Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — has publicly addressed the rumors of their reunion. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources told the publication that the band members are in talks to reunite.

9 years ago, fifth harmony released ‘work from home’ pic.twitter.com/h9oOUIX7Mx — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 26, 2025

Why Did Camila Cabello Leave Fifth Harmony?

Camila’s overall reason for leaving Fifth Harmony was to pursue a solo career. During a March 2024 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the “Cry for Me” artist recalled how she gradually “started distancing” herself from Fifth Harmony.

“I can remember waking up on tour, and going to my hotel room at like 7 a.m. and going to my garage band, and like writing songs, ’cause I didn’t want to do it while everybody was there, and I had such a passion that turned into writing,” Camila explained. “And at first I was like, ‘Oh maybe I wanna write for other people.’ But then it turned into like, ‘No, actually I want to sing these songs by myself.’ … I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like you know they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I’m not happy here anymore, it doesn’t feel aligned.'”

Nevertheless, Camila pointed out that she “grew a lot in that group” and she remains grateful for her time with them.

Is Camila Cabello Friends With Fifth Harmony?

Camila revealed in 2022 that she was in a “good place” with the rest of her former bandmates. At the time, she told Reuters that they were “supportive of each other through, like, DMs and stuff.”