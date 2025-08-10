Whoopi Goldberg’s Net Worth 2025: How Much Money ‘The View’ Host Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg, born Caryn Elaine Johnson, has been a force in entertainment for more than four decades, earning her place as one of the few EGOT winners in history with awards in film, television, music, and theater. Beyond her iconic movie roles in The Color Purple, Ghost, and Sister Act, the multi-talented star, 69, has become a daytime TV mainstay as a co-host on The View for almost two decades. Over the years, she’s built an impressive fortune through acting, producing, writing, stand-up, and her lucrative talk show role.

In 2025, as many popular, long-standing hosts and shows faced cancellations, she addressed one of the biggest headlines: the end of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. In July, Goldberg told viewers, “Colbert, we’re supporting you,” adding, “We got your back. I have my own thoughts…I don’t want to give the other side the power over what I’m thinking.”

With her decades-long career, many fans are curious: just how much money has Whoopi Goldberg made, and what is her net worth today? Find out more below.

How Long Has Whoopi Goldberg Been on The View?

Goldberg has been co-hosting and moderating The View since 2007. As of the 2024–25 season, that marks an impressive 18 consecutive seasons, a record for the show.

What Has Whoopi Goldberg Worked On?

Goldberg made her breakthrough with her one-woman Broadway show in 1984, which led to her Oscar-nominated role in The Color Purple (1985). In 1991, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Ghost, making her one of the few entertainers to achieve EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). Goldberg is also beloved for her role as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act (1992) and its sequel, and for voicing Shenzi in Disney’s The Lion King (1994).

On television, Goldberg has appeared in series like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Glee, in addition to her long-running role as co-host of The View. Beyond acting and hosting, Goldberg has written several books, produced films and stage productions.

What Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Net Worth?

In 2025, Goldberg’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A significant portion of her income comes from her role on The View, where she reportedly earns about $8 million per year.

Is Whoopi Goldberg Married?

Goldberg is not currently married, but she has been married three times: to Alvin Martin (1973–1979), David Claessen (1986–1988), and Lyle Trachtenberg (1994–1995).

Does Whoopi Goldberg Have Children?

Yes. She has one daughter, Alexandrea “Alex” Martin, born in 1973 with her first husband, Alvin. Alex is a busy actress and producer and has three children of her own—making Whoopi a grandmother.