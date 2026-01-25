Who Won the UFC 324 Fight? Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett Results

Image Credit: Zuffa LLC

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett finally stepped into the Octagon for one of the most talked-about matchups on the UFC 324 fight card. The clash brought together Gaethje’s battle-tested power and Pimblett’s rising-star momentum, drawing massive attention from MMA fans around the world. From where each fighter is from to how to watch the event, here’s everything you need to know about the UFC 324 showdown — including the full fight results below.

Where Is Paddy Pimblett From?

Pimblett — nicknamed “The Baddy” — is an English mixed martial artist born on January 3, 1995, in Liverpool, England. He grew up in the town of Huyton in Merseyside and began training in MMA as a teenager before rising through the ranks to compete in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Where Is Justin Gaethje From?

Gaethje is an American professional mixed martial artist born on November 14, 1988, in Safford, Arizona, United States.

Who Won the UFC 324 Fight?

At UFC 324 on January 24, 2026, Gaethje defeated Pimblett by unanimous decision after five rounds in the interim lightweight title main event.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Gaethje reflected on the intensity of the matchup and praised Pimblett’s toughness. “I knew he wasn’t going to quit. He’s not a quitter. I’ve never seen him quit, never seen him give up. And luckily, I found some success early. I was going to have to steal his momentum, and he was very confident. I had to take that early. The moment I stepped in there, he didn’t take his eyes off me.”

He added, “I really wanted to finish him, but I loved teaching him a lesson. He said my face was not going to look the same after the fight, and his would look the exact same. So as soon as it was over, I was like, ‘Look at your face, motherf***er. It does not look the same.'”

"There's no other man I'd rather lose to." An emotional Paddy Pimblett heralds Justin Gaethje after the American's #UFC324 victory. pic.twitter.com/Xtu2qFVIyC — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 25, 2026

How to Watch the UFC 324 Fight

UFC 324 streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States as part of the UFC’s new broadcast arrangement — with early prelims, prelims, and the main card available to subscribers. International viewers could access the card through regional broadcast partners like TNT Sports Box Office in the UK.