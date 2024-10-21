Who Won the Jets vs. Steelers Game? Final Score

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sunday Night Football brought New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers fans together for an exciting game. As the National Football League entered Week 7, the prime-time matchup attracted widespread attention. Leaders like Aaron Rodgers, with 276 passing yards, and Russell Wilson, with 264, played key roles, though the game saw a 22-point gap between the teams. Despite the Jets leading early, the night didn’t end well for them, mainly due to a crucial play that shifted momentum. The Jets’ 40-year-old quarterback, as reported on the New York Jets website, shared his thoughts, saying, “I just felt like the energy, and it starts with me, the energy, for whatever reason, at halftime, was a little flat,” he said. “I felt like it was flat before the game, too.”

If you missed last night’s NFL action, Hollywood Life has you covered. Continue reading for all the details regarding the game.

When Was the Jets vs. Steelers Game?

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers faced off on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Who Won the Jets vs. Steelers Game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers triumphed with a final score of 37 to 15.

The Steelers’ 35-year-old quarterback, according to the NFL, reflected on the victory, saying, “First of all, I really believe in being neutral.” He added, “Not being too high, not being too low. … Coming into this game, we had a couple things early that we could’ve had. I felt like it was playoff baseball in the sense I started 0 for 2, but felt like I was gonna get hot. I kept telling coach, I’m gonna get hot here. And sure enough we did.”

When is the Next Jets Game?

The New York Jets will play their next game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

When is the Next Steelers Game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Giants on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 8:15 p.m., again at Acrisure Stadium.